Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of WATT opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.02. Energous has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $18.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.59.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter. Energous had a negative net margin of 3,719.40% and a negative return on equity of 112.89%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Energous will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energous news, CEO Cesar Johnston purchased 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $94,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at $166,804.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Energous by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Energous by 52.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Energous in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Energous by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energous in the 1st quarter worth $96,000.

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

