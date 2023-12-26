EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Shares Up 3.3%

EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.44 and last traded at $65.44. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EQB from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get EQB alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EQGPF

EQB Stock Performance

About EQB

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.42.

(Get Free Report)

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.