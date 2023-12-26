EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 709.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in EQT were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 10,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on EQT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.93.

EQT Stock Down 0.1 %

EQT stock opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.06.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.42. EQT had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Stories

