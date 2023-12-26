Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $53.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.72. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $53.66.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $296.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.26 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.11% and a return on equity of 14.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Essent Group will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $96,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 25.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Essent Group by 43.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Essent Group during the second quarter worth $86,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

