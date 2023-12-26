Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. Euro Tech has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $1.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euro Tech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,509 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

