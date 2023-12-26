Filo (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Filo Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.89 and last traded at $16.92. 7,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 14,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.07.

Filo Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90.

Filo Company Profile

Filo Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in the Atacama region of Northern Chile and adjacent San Juan province of Argentina.

