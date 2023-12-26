Financial Comparison: Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) versus Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) and Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Adaptive Biotechnologies and Vaxart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies -109.04% -47.63% -25.04% Vaxart -2,141.68% -99.74% -69.54%

Risk & Volatility

Adaptive Biotechnologies has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaxart has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptive Biotechnologies 1 1 3 0 2.40 Vaxart 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Adaptive Biotechnologies and Vaxart, as reported by MarketBeat.

Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 91.92%. Vaxart has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 584.23%. Given Vaxart’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vaxart is more favorable than Adaptive Biotechnologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.3% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of Vaxart shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Vaxart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adaptive Biotechnologies and Vaxart’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies $179.69 million 3.99 -$200.19 million ($1.36) -3.64 Vaxart $776,000.00 114.54 -$107.76 million ($0.64) -0.91

Vaxart has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adaptive Biotechnologies. Adaptive Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vaxart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies beats Vaxart on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals. It also provides clonoSEQ, a clinical diagnostic product for the detection and monitoring of minimal residual disease in patients with multiple myeloma, B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia, as well as available as a CLIA-validated laboratory developed test for patients with other lymphoid cancers. In addition, the company offers a pipeline of clinical products and services that are used for the diagnosing, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, such as cancer and autoimmune disorders. It offers products and services for life sciences research, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery applications. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has strategic collaborations with Genentech, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neoantigen directed T cell therapies for the treatment of a range of cancers; and Microsoft Corporation to develop diagnostic tests for the early detection of various diseases from a single blood test. The company was formerly known as Adaptive TCR Corporation and changed its name to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation in December 2011. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase II clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, an oral vaccine platform, which is in preclinical stage; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine that targets HPV 16 and HPV 18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical dysplasia. The company has license agreement with Altesa Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize Vapendavir, a capsid-binding broad spectrum antiviral. Vaxart, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

