Financial Contrast: Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) vs. Diamond Discoveries International (OTCMKTS:DMDD)

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) and Diamond Discoveries International (OTCMKTS:DMDD – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.2% of Teck Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Teck Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Teck Resources and Diamond Discoveries International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teck Resources 0 1 6 0 2.86 Diamond Discoveries International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Teck Resources currently has a consensus target price of $41.77, suggesting a potential downside of 0.74%. Given Teck Resources’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Teck Resources is more favorable than Diamond Discoveries International.

This table compares Teck Resources and Diamond Discoveries International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teck Resources 15.78% 9.11% 4.68% Diamond Discoveries International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Teck Resources and Diamond Discoveries International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teck Resources $14.04 billion 1.54 $2.55 billion $3.14 13.40 Diamond Discoveries International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Teck Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Diamond Discoveries International.

Summary

Teck Resources beats Diamond Discoveries International on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teck Resources

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen. It also produces lead, silver, and molybdenum; and various specialty and other metals, chemicals, and fertilizers. In addition, the company explores for gold. The company was formerly known as Teck Cominco Limited and changed its name to Teck Resources Limited in April 2009. Teck Resources Limited was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Diamond Discoveries International

(Get Free Report)

Diamond Discoveries International Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. It focuses on the exploration of diamonds, chromium, and gold; and platinum group elements, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium on its Caribou Property in Thetford Mines, Quebec. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York with an additional office in Thetford Mines, Canada. It also has executive offices in New York, New York; and Burlington, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.