Financial Review: Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) vs. Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ)

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) and Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and Creative Medical Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iovance Biotherapeutics 0 0 11 0 3.00 Creative Medical Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $20.33, indicating a potential upside of 143.80%. Given Iovance Biotherapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Iovance Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Creative Medical Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

81.8% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Creative Medical Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Creative Medical Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Iovance Biotherapeutics and Creative Medical Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iovance Biotherapeutics $707,000.00 3,018.89 -$395.89 million ($2.07) -4.03 Creative Medical Technology $24,600.00 265.73 -$10.14 million ($7.80) -0.61

Creative Medical Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Iovance Biotherapeutics. Iovance Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Creative Medical Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Iovance Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Medical Technology has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Iovance Biotherapeutics and Creative Medical Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A -71.59% -55.90% Creative Medical Technology N/A -69.54% -64.36%

Summary

Iovance Biotherapeutics beats Creative Medical Technology on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer. It also develops LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic non-small cell lung cancer; IOV-4001 for the treatment of melanoma non-small cell lung cancer; IOV-2001; and IOV-3001. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has collaborations and licensing agreements with H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center; M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; Ohio State University; Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montreal; Cellectis S.A.; Novartis Pharma AG; Melanoma Institute Australia; and Beth-Israel Deaconess Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About Creative Medical Technology

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on immunology, urology, orthopedics, and neurology using adult stem cell treatments. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; StemSpine to treat chronic lower back pain; ImmCelz for the treatment of stroke patients; and OvaStem for treatment of female infertility. Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

