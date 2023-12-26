Financial Review: Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) vs. Vanquis Banking Group (OTCMKTS:FPLPF)

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) and Vanquis Banking Group (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nelnet and Vanquis Banking Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nelnet 0 1 0 0 2.00 Vanquis Banking Group 1 0 1 0 2.00

Nelnet presently has a consensus price target of $95.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.72%. Vanquis Banking Group has a consensus price target of $310.00, indicating a potential upside of 23,208.27%. Given Vanquis Banking Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vanquis Banking Group is more favorable than Nelnet.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

33.5% of Nelnet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of Vanquis Banking Group shares are held by institutional investors. 50.3% of Nelnet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nelnet and Vanquis Banking Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nelnet $1.99 billion 1.64 $407.35 million $3.50 24.97 Vanquis Banking Group N/A N/A N/A $1.12 1.19

Nelnet has higher revenue and earnings than Vanquis Banking Group. Vanquis Banking Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nelnet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Nelnet pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Vanquis Banking Group pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 63.9%. Nelnet pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vanquis Banking Group pays out 76.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Nelnet has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Nelnet and Vanquis Banking Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nelnet 6.18% 4.98% 0.89% Vanquis Banking Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Nelnet beats Vanquis Banking Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc. engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services. This segment also offers student loan servicing software; business process outsourcing services specialized in contact center management, such as inbound calls, outreach campaigns and sales, and interacting with customers through multi-channels. The company's Education Technology, Services, and Payment Processing segment provides financial management services; school information system software; website design and cost effective admissions software; FACTS Giving, a donation platform; and customized professional development and coaching services, educational instruction services, and technology products that aid in teacher and student evaluations. It also offers tuition payment plans, and service and technology for student billings, payments, and refunds; solutions for in-person, online, and mobile payment experiences on campus; payment processing services, such as credit card and electronic transfer; faith community, giving, and learning management services and technologies; and an integrated commerce payment platform, financial management, and tuition payment plan services, as well as a school management platform that provides administrative, information and financial management, and communication functions for K-12 schools. Its Communications segment provides fiber optic service to homes and businesses for internet, television, and telephone services. The Company's Asset Generation and Management segment acquires, manages, and owns loan assets. Its Nelnet Bank segment operates as an internet industrial bank. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska.

About Vanquis Banking Group

Vanquis Banking Group plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles. The company was formerly known as Provident Financial plc and changed its name to Vanquis Banking Group plc in March 2023. Vanquis Banking Group plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

