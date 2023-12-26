Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Free Report) were up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.49 and last traded at $25.49. Approximately 1,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 4,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

Finward Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $109.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.94.

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Finward Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNWD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Finward Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in shares of Finward Bancorp by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 429,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after acquiring an additional 50,088 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Finward Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Finward Bancorp by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Finward Bancorp by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

