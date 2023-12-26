Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Free Report) were up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.49 and last traded at $25.49. Approximately 1,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 4,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.
Finward Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $109.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.94.
Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Finward Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Finward Bancorp Company Profile
Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.
