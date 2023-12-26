Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSE:FAF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 367,657 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 265% from the average daily volume of 100,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Fire & Flower Trading Up 3.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.29. The company has a market cap of C$13.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.81.

About Fire & Flower

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. It sells and distributes cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market through private retailers, as well as under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.

