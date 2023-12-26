Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Trading Up 2.5%

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF – Get Free Report) was up 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.74. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Firm Capital Property Trust Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57.

Firm Capital Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.