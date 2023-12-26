First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
First Savings Financial Group Stock Up 0.5 %
FSFG stock opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.70. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.14.
First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About First Savings Financial Group
First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.
