First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Up 0.5 %

FSFG stock opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.70. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.14.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Savings Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 26.2% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 394,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 81,962 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 35,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

