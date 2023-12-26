Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Flow Traders Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLTDF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.30 and last traded at $23.30. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.81.

Flow Traders Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.30.

Flow Traders Company Profile

Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. It provides liquidity that allows investors to continue to buy or sell exchange traded products or other financial instruments. The company offers liquidity through on screen, which is conducted on stock exchanges; and off exchange through request for quote platforms.

