Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) Trading Up 0.5%

Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.95 and last traded at $22.95. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.84.

Formidable ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.73. The firm has a market cap of $30.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Formidable ETF stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,291,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,299 shares during the period. Formidable ETF makes up 6.6% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned approximately 97.11% of Formidable ETF worth $30,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Formidable ETF Company Profile

The Formidable ETF (FORH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by actively managing a multi-strategy approach to providing alternative exposure, include tail hedge. FORH was launched on Apr 28, 2021 and is managed by Formidable.

