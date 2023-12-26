FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,233 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.5% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $193.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.54.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

