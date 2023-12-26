Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Gaia Stock Performance

Shares of GAIA stock opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. Gaia has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $60.06 million, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Chairman Jirka Rysavy bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 5,975,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,132,664.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,161,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 15,813 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 48.4% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,097,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 358,145 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 13.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 80,598 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 30.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

