Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Trading Up 0.4%

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 833,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,142,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Galera Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Galera Therapeutics by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 149,253 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $6,658,000. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

