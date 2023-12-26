Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Trading Up 0.4%

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 833,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,142,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
Galera Therapeutics Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $7.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98.
Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galera Therapeutics
Galera Therapeutics Company Profile
Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Galera Therapeutics
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- What is a SEC Filing?
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.