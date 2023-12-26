Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 13.9 %
GLMD opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $700,728.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals
About Galmed Pharmaceuticals
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Galmed Pharmaceuticals
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.