Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 13.9 %

GLMD opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $700,728.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 102,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

