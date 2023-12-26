Gaztransport & Technigaz (OTCMKTS:GZPZY) Shares Up 0.7%

Gaztransport & Technigaz SA (OTCMKTS:GZPZY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.60 and last traded at $27.60. 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.40.

Gaztransport & Technigaz Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.50.

Gaztransport & Technigaz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.2655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

About Gaztransport & Technigaz

Gaztransport & Technigaz SA, a technology and engineering company, provides cryogenic membrane containment systems for the maritime transportation and storage of liquefied gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) in South Korea, China, Russia, and internationally. The company offers solutions, such as commercial vessel tanks, small and medium-capacity LNG carriers, bunker barges and vessels, and floating storage structures and bunkering stations for supplying LNG to merchant vessels other than LNG carriers; and LNG fuel storage solutions and related systems for the merchant vessels that use LNG as a marine fuel to replace the conventional fuel oils.

