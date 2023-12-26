Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.89 and last traded at $23.14. Approximately 2,001,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 4,045,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.18.

Gen Digital Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.45.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 37.54%. The business had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.87 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gen Digital Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Gen Digital by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 342,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after buying an additional 82,600 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Gen Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Gen Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,076,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gen Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Gen Digital by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gen Digital

Gen Digital Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers security and performance products comprising that provide real-time protection for PCs, Macs and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

