Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $27,000 Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Sempra by 4.4% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SRE stock opened at $73.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.94. The company has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.65.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

