Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 80.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,063 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,273,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 8,903.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,223,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,210,276 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,673,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,949,000 after buying an additional 526,575 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,031,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,056,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,498,000 after buying an additional 411,036 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $18.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.33.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.1611 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.