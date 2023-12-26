Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $30,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David P. Bozeman acquired 1,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $149,818.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,971,457.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $87.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.12. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.69 and a 52-week high of $108.05.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CHRW. StockNews.com began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

