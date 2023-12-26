General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives $50.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GM. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in General Motors by 149.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its position in General Motors by 173.8% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GM opened at $36.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.64. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

