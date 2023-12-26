General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.64. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

