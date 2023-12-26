Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 55.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,904 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $138.98 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $181.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.26 and a 200-day moving average of $148.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

