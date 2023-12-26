GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia Price Performance
GigaMedia stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. GigaMedia has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $1.89. The company has a market cap of $15.47 million, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaMedia
GigaMedia Company Profile
GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GigaMedia
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- What is a Special Dividend?
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.