GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a "sell" rating on the technology company's stock.

GigaMedia Price Performance

GigaMedia stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. GigaMedia has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $1.89. The company has a market cap of $15.47 million, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaMedia

GigaMedia Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,538 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.24% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent quarter.

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

