Goodman Advisory Group LLC Acquires 3,033 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,139 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.1% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 57.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $97,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.69.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $374.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $361.86 and its 200-day moving average is $341.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.35 and a twelve month high of $384.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

