Goodness Growth (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Trading 11.6% Higher

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 55,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 115,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18.
Goodness Growth Company Profile
Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, processes, and distributes medical and adult-use cannabis products. It sells cannabis products through its network of Green Goods and other Goodness Growth branded retail dispensaries and third-party dispensaries in Maryland, Minnesota, and New York.
