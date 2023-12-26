Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY) Shares Down 0.9%

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.94 and last traded at $25.98. Approximately 19,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 25,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.22.

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $320.85 million, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.49.

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (GSPY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively seeks long-term capital appreciation by reweighting the components of the S&P 500 Index based on proprietary fundamental research. GSPY was launched on Dec 28, 2020 and is managed by Gotham.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.