Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ GPP opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. Green Plains Partners has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.48. The firm has a market cap of $295.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.15 million for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 8,123.50% and a net margin of 46.46%.

Institutional Trading of Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EVR Research LP lifted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 639,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 548,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after buying an additional 381,934 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,805,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 1,406.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 283,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after buying an additional 264,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 61,561 shares in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

Featured Stories

