Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Green Plains Partners Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ GPP opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. Green Plains Partners has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.48. The firm has a market cap of $295.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.72.
Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.15 million for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 8,123.50% and a net margin of 46.46%.
Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.
