Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Shares Up 5.8%

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Free Report) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 313.60 ($3.98) and last traded at GBX 312.70 ($3.97). 5,084,957 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 3,874,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 295.50 ($3.75).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.57) target price on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy Stock Performance

Harbour Energy Company Profile

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 240.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 244.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -376.75, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.52.

(Get Free Report)

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.