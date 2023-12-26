Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Shares Up 5.8%

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Free Report) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 313.60 ($3.98) and last traded at GBX 312.70 ($3.97). 5,084,957 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 3,874,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 295.50 ($3.75).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.57) target price on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.
Harbour Energy Stock Performance
Harbour Energy Company Profile
Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
