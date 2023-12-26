HC Wainwright Weighs in on Immunovant, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Immunovant in a research report issued on Thursday, December 21st. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.85) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.35). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunovant’s current full-year earnings is ($1.84) per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMVT. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunovant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.07.

Immunovant stock opened at $41.48 on Monday. Immunovant has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $44.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.24.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.45).

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Immunovant by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Immunovant by 205.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Immunovant by 2,558.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Immunovant by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. 42.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $62,876.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 414,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,022,386. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 3,265 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $107,026.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 411,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,481,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,735 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $62,876.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 414,525 shares in the company, valued at $15,022,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,705 shares of company stock worth $1,354,378. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

