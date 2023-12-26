Head to Head Comparison: Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) versus Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND)

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) and Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Zoom Video Communications and Nextdoor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications 1 13 5 0 2.21 Nextdoor 0 5 0 0 2.00

Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus price target of $79.67, indicating a potential upside of 9.89%. Nextdoor has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 40.31%. Given Nextdoor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nextdoor is more favorable than Zoom Video Communications.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

54.8% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Nextdoor shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.6% of Nextdoor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and Nextdoor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications $4.50 billion 4.85 $103.71 million $0.73 99.32 Nextdoor $216.02 million 3.49 -$137.92 million ($0.37) -5.30

Zoom Video Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Nextdoor. Nextdoor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zoom Video Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Zoom Video Communications has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextdoor has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and Nextdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications 5.21% 4.93% 3.84% Nextdoor -65.11% -23.80% -20.47%

Summary

Zoom Video Communications beats Nextdoor on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices. It also provides Zoom Rooms, a software-based conference room system; Zoom Hardware-as-a-Service allows users to access video communication technology from third party equipment; Zoom Conference Room Connector, a gateway for SIP/H.323 endpoints to join Zoom meetings; Zoom Events, which enables users to manage and host internal and external virtual events; OnZoom, a prosumer-focused virtual event platform and marketplace for Zoom users to create, host, and monetize online events; and Zoom Webinars to provide video presentations to large audiences from many devices. In addition, the company offers Zoom Developer Platform that enables developers, platform integrators, service providers, and customers to build apps and integrations using Zoom's video-based communications solutions, as well as integrate Zoom's technology into their products and services; Zoom App Marketplace, which helps developers to publish their apps, as well as third-party integrations of Zoom; and Zoom Contact Center, an omnichannel contact center solution. It serves individuals; and education, entertainment/media, enterprise infrastructure, finance, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit/not for profit and social impact, retail/consumer products, and software/Internet industries. The company was formerly known as Zoom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Zoom Video Communications, Inc. in May 2012. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

