Head-To-Head Contrast: Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) & InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV)

Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Free Report) and InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Covalon Technologies and InnovAge, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Covalon Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Covalon Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A InnovAge 0 0 0 0 N/A

InnovAge has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.38%. Given InnovAge’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe InnovAge is more favorable than Covalon Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Covalon Technologies has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InnovAge has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

12.2% of InnovAge shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of InnovAge shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Covalon Technologies and InnovAge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covalon Technologies -22.96% -25.14% -19.93% InnovAge -5.42% -12.38% -6.80%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Covalon Technologies and InnovAge’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covalon Technologies $13.91 million 1.37 -$7.57 million ($0.17) -4.47 InnovAge $699.35 million 1.03 -$40.67 million ($0.29) -18.34

Covalon Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than InnovAge. InnovAge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Covalon Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

InnovAge beats Covalon Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Covalon Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Covalon Technologies Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and licenses medical technologies and products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company has three proprietary platform technologies, including collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform that is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity; and medical coating platform, a proprietary process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device. Its products include wound care dressings; surgical and peri-operative; and infection management products. The company offers its products under the Covalon brand name through third-party distribution networks and company's direct sales force. It serves hospitals, wound care centers, burn centers, extended/alternate care and acute care facilities, home health care agencies, and physicians' offices. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About InnovAge

(Get Free Report)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. The company serves participants in the United States; and operates PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Covalon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covalon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.