Head-To-Head Review: OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) & BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC)

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) and BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares OpGen and BioNexus Gene Lab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OpGen -852.18% -316.30% -89.52% BioNexus Gene Lab -29.92% -42.85% -34.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.1% of OpGen shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of OpGen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OpGen 0 1 0 0 2.00 BioNexus Gene Lab 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for OpGen and BioNexus Gene Lab, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OpGen and BioNexus Gene Lab’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OpGen $3.07 million 1.40 -$37.28 million ($6.51) -0.07 BioNexus Gene Lab $10.34 million 0.92 -$360,000.00 ($0.02) -27.00

BioNexus Gene Lab has higher revenue and earnings than OpGen. BioNexus Gene Lab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OpGen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BioNexus Gene Lab beats OpGen on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc., a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits. The company's products also comprise ARES Technology Platform, including ARES reference database on antimicrobial resistance using next generation sequencing technology and artificial intelligence powered bioinformatics solutions for antibiotic response prediction; and Unyvero Platform, an automated sample-to-answer molecular diagnostics platform that integrates automated sample preparation, analysis, and identification of disease relevant pathogens and antibiotic resistance markers. It also utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. The company helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections to enhance patient outcomes, and to decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms. OpGen, Inc. has a collaboration with the New York State Department of Health and ILÚM Health Solutions, LLC to develop a research program to detect, track, and manage antimicrobial-resistant infections at healthcare institutions. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About BioNexus Gene Lab

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, Chemrex Corporation Sdn. Bhd., engages in the wholesale of chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. Its chemical raw material products used to produce handrails, bench tops, automotive and aero parts, cleanroom panels, and instruments. The company, through its subsidiary, BioNexus Gene Lab Sdn. Bhd, is also involved in developing and providing non-invasive liquid biopsy tests for the early detection of biomarkers. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

