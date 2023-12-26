Head to Head Survey: Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) vs. WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA)

Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM – Get Free Report) and WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.7% of WiSA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Sigma Designs shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of WiSA Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Sigma Designs alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sigma Designs and WiSA Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Designs 0 0 0 0 N/A WiSA Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

WiSA Technologies has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4,871.00%. Given WiSA Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WiSA Technologies is more favorable than Sigma Designs.

This table compares Sigma Designs and WiSA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Designs N/A N/A N/A WiSA Technologies -614.50% -629.23% -204.55%

Volatility and Risk

Sigma Designs has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WiSA Technologies has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sigma Designs and WiSA Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Designs $65.90 million N/A -$120.04 million N/A N/A WiSA Technologies $2.58 million 0.83 -$16.15 million N/A N/A

WiSA Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sigma Designs.

Summary

Sigma Designs beats WiSA Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigma Designs

(Get Free Report)

Sigma Designs, Inc., an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles. It also offers legacy products; and software development kits and engineering support services for hardware and software. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturer representatives, distributors, and resellers to end-product manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. Sigma Designs, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About WiSA Technologies

(Get Free Report)

WiSA Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems in the United States and Europe. The company offers wireless modules. It serves primarily to consumer electronics companies. The company was formerly known as Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to WiSA Technologies Inc. in March 2022. WiSA Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Designs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Designs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.