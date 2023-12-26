HeiQ (LON:HEIQ) Shares Up 0.4%

HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 12.56 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.30 ($0.16). 198,019 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 878,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.25 ($0.16).

HeiQ Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 0.30.

Get HeiQ alerts:

Insider Activity at HeiQ

In related news, insider Karen Brade acquired 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of £4,843.05 ($6,153.81). 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HeiQ

HeiQ Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the antimicrobial fabrics, textiles and flooring, and life sciences businesses in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It offers functional textile technologies to provide hygiene, comfort protection, and resource efficiency; surface coatings and polymers; patented probiotic technology for cosmetics, water treatment, and cleaning products; and functional consumer goods for personal care, healthcare, and lifestyle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HeiQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeiQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.