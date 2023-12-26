High Tide (OTCMKTS:HITID) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of High Tide Inc. (OTCMKTS:HITID – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.63 and last traded at $1.60. 178,839 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 386,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.
High Tide Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44.
About High Tide
High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than High Tide
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.