Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $26.25.
Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.10%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Hollysys Automation Technologies
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hollysys Automation Technologies
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.