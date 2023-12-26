Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $26.25.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 313.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

