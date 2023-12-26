IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 3,591 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sempra were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 186,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after buying an additional 90,701 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $502,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.65.

Sempra Price Performance

NYSE:SRE opened at $73.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.94. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $81.82.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.03%.

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.