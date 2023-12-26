IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 434 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,349 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Watsco were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 192.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,376,000 after purchasing an additional 35,908 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 7.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,474,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 27.7% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the second quarter valued at about $2,721,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $425.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.66 and a 12-month high of $433.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $385.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.45.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 64.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSO shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.67.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

