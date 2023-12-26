IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ASML by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in ASML by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in ASML by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in ASML by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.50.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $752.53 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $529.01 and a 52-week high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $296.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $669.06 and a 200-day moving average of $667.47.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

