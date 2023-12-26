IFP Advisors Inc Buys 3,591 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 123.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sempra were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 4.4% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Sempra by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Price Performance

NYSE:SRE opened at $73.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.94. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $81.82.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRE. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SRE

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.