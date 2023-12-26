IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average is $22.41.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

