IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 53.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Equinix were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total transaction of $99,923.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,103.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.26, for a total transaction of $776,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,886,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total value of $99,923.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,822 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $830.33.

Get Our Latest Report on EQIX

Equinix Trading Down 0.2 %

EQIX stock opened at $799.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $773.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $770.07. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $641.66 and a fifty-two week high of $824.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a PE ratio of 85.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 183.23%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.