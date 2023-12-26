IFP Advisors Inc Has $434,000 Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,327.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,310 shares of company stock worth $10,793,905 in the last ninety days. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 2.0 %

VEEV opened at $190.85 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $225.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.37 and a 200-day moving average of $195.33.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VEEV

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.