IFP Advisors Inc Has $434,000 Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $227.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,327.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,327.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,321,797.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,310 shares of company stock valued at $10,793,905 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 2.0 %

VEEV stock opened at $190.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.33. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.